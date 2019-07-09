Hyderabad: Cops grill city bizman’s murder suspects

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: Five persons, who are allegedly connected to the killing of businessman Ram Prasad, are presently being questioned by the City Police to ascertain their role in the sensational case. Prasad was killed at Punjagutta by three persons on Saturday night.

The Commissioner’s Task Force had picked up prime suspect Koganti Satyam and his son-in-law Krishna Reddy from Vijayawada in last two days, while three others – Shyam, Choto and Ramesh – surrendered before the Punjagutta police on Monday, claiming they had committed the murder. Shyam told police that he was harassed and implicated in false cases by Ram Prasad, provoking him to kill him. However, the police are continuing with their line of investigation.

The Task Force sleuths who questioned Satyam on Monday and Tuesday seized his mobile phones. The police have learnt the murder was reportedly planned by Satyam a few months back in Vijayawada. He had sought the help of Shyam and others to execute it.

The assailants are believed to have been moving in the city for last few weeks and had rented a room at a hotel in Punjagutta. The police have checked their place of stay and also seized three weapons and a Mahindra Bolero which was used for the murder.

Senior police officials who questioned Satyam are trying to connect the links between different persons who are allegedly involved in the murder. The police are also making efforts to nab the driver who had driven the Bolero to Punjagutta on the day of the murder. He was found to have switched off his mobile phone after the attack while the vehicle was recovered from Gachibowli. Police suspect that he might have fled to Vijayawada.

The police have also seized the mobile phones of Shyam, Choto and Ramesh. Call Detail Records are being sought from telecom companies.

