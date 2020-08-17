Hyderabad cops hunt for key operator in online gaming racket

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police investigating the multicrore China-based online gaming racket are looking for one Hemanth, who was allegedly involved in organising the online gaming activity in the country. The City Police had earlier arrested four people including a Chinese national in connection with the racket that is believed to have been used by the operators to illegally earn about Rs 1,100 crore.

Enquiries by the police revealed that Hemanth was instrumental in administration of Telegram messaging groups for the gamers and the operators and for providing website details to the participants to play online games. “The company created new websites regularly and the participants were directed to a new website every day by Hemath who played a key role in the racket. We came to know that he was the administrator of most of the Telegram messaging groups,” a senior Cybercrime official said.

The police said that Hemanth was also instrumental in preparing new strategies to lure people into online gaming by offering different incentives. “Hemanth is a key link between the Chinese company and local participants in the country. Also, he routed the money from the participants to the bank accounts of the company abroad including in China,” the official said.

The city police has already frozen a few bank accounts in which about Rs 32 crore was deposited. The authorities were in the process of freezing more bank accounts and establishing the route through which the money was transferred to different bank accounts.

The Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax officials too were in touch with the City Police to probe tax evasions and a money laundering angle as well.

