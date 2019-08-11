Hyderabad cops intensify probe into child trafficking cases

By | Published: 12:04 am 12:07 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police, investigating into instances of child trafficking for child labour, have found a strong network of middlemen operating from neighbouring States and luring gullible parents. The police is now planning stringent action against these traffickers and trace the kingpins of such rackets.

The Cyberabad Police, who rescued as many as 541 children including 58 girls as part of the month-long ‘Operation Muskaan’ drive, on the other hand, registered 247 cases against traffickers and owners of various industries since last June.

“We are taking up these cases very seriously. As of now, we are filing First Information Reports (FIR) against the racketeers. We are following up all these cases,” C Anasuya, DCP (Women and Child Safety Wing) said.

According to the Cyberabad cops, out of the rescued 541 children, 338 were from other States. While 43 children were rescued from the streets, 426 were rescued from child labour with 39 from begging and 33 from rag-picking.

“If we follow up all these cases and further investigate and find out who are all the middlemen bringing these children from other States and punish them, to some extent, we can bring deterrence in these trafficking cases,” Anasuya said.

Officials said that in a majority of the cases, poverty was the root cause.

“We are also trying to seeking awareness in people not to send their children for child labour or to fall prey to these middlemen,” the DCP said, adding, sending such middlemen to prison would deter others from such activities in future.

Officials suspect there is a strong nexus between middlemen based in the city and those in other States. “We are yet to identify how many of them are based in the city and how many are operating from neighbouring States. Till now, our concentration was on rescuing kids. From now, we will pursue on tracing the traffickers and to throw the book at them as well,” officials said.

The rescue teams working in ‘Operation Muskaan’ were also using technology in the form of the facial recognition, applying the same via apps like TS Cop and Darpan.

The police are now developing a database on repeat incidents involving children in child labour, so that such cases can be monitored with the help of other departments.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter