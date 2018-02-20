Hyderabad cops issue notice to ‘Oru Adaar Love’ director

By | Published: 12:58 am 12:59 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police issued a notice to the director of the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Oru Adaar Love’, seeking explanation in a case lodged against him on charges of ‘hurting religious sentiments’.

A few local youngsters had lodged a complaint stating that the lyrics of the song `Manikya Malaraya poovi’ in the Omar Lulu-directed film had hurt their religious sentiments. Police registered a case against Omar Lulu on February 14 under section 295A of the IPC (hurting religious sentiments).

The notice was issued to the director under section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, seeking his reply within 15 days, Syed Fayaz, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Falaknuma said, adding that an acknowledgement was yet to be received. A police team had gone to Kerala to hand over the notice in person.

Meanwhile, the director on Monday is learned to have approached the Supreme Court against the case booked against him here.