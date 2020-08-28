Hyderabad: Cops misbehave with civilian, suspended

By | Published: 11:20 pm

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has suspended police constable T Biksham and Home Guard Y Mohan Reddy from SR Nagar police station on charges of misconduct while on duty.

According to an official statement here on Friday, the two police officers had misbehaved with one civilian. In this regard, a complaint was lodged with the senior police officers of the West Zone.

The Commissioner said the City Police was fully committed to the needs of the common public and that a policy of zero tolerance would be maintained with regard to any misconduct if it came to notice. He also asked all officers not to behave with rudeness or arrogance.The Hyderabad Police remain committed to clean image and public service, he said.

Any complaint against any police officer can be made on WhatsApp at 9490616555.

