Hyderabad cops nab diamond thieves in Mumbai

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Two conmen who duped a jeweller at Basheerbagh and took away diamonds worth Rs 40 lakh from his shop were arrested by the city police on Saturday.

The suspects, Ramesh Mansoor Thandeshwar and Mayur Kishore Kumar Suru, both natives of Mumbai, came to the city on November 30 and walked into a jewellery shop at Basheerbagh. They said they wanted to buy diamonds as a gift for a relative who was getting married in the city. Mayur claimed he was from Bangkok.

“The shop owner Karan Agarwal showed them diamonds after which they went away saying they would come the next day. Before leaving the shop, Mayur insisted the shop owner seal the diamonds in a packet and keep it aside as he would come the next day to collect it. Meanwhile, Ramesh took an empty cover from the shop owner saying he needed it to put money to gift during the marriage ceremony,” City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said.

On December 1, the duo again walked into the shop and checked the sealed cover which contained diamonds and left the shop saying they would return later. However, they did not return for the next four days, following which the jeweller grew suspicious and checked the packet only to find duplicate diamonds.

“Ramesh and Mayur during the second visit to the shop took away the cover containing the original diamonds and replaced it with the cover containing the duplicates. The duo put the duplicate diamonds in the cover Ramesh had taken during their first visit,” said the official.

Following a complaint by Agarwal, the police registered a case and tracked down the offenders in Mumbai. A team caught them on Friday and brought them to the city. The property was recovered from them. The duo was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

