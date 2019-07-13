Hyderabad cops nab thieves posing as techies on OLX and stealing cars

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam police arrested three persons from Maharashtra on charges of duping car owners on e-commerce portal OLX, stealing vehicles from here and selling them to customers in Pune. Police recovered four cars worth Rs 37 lakh from the gang.

The arrested persons were N. Vinayak Kalankar, George Christopher Joseph and Sushant Suresh Gharge. One suspect, B.Maniya, was absconding.

According to the police, the gang made fake Aadhar cards and identity proofs of software companies using Photoshop and selected major cities like Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai, where they searched for advertisements on cars on a rental basis on OLX.

“After identifying such cars, they contacted the advertisers introducing themselves as software employees. With their sweet talk, they convince the car owners to rent them cars on the pretext of picking up their parents,” police said, adding that they would submit fake cheques and identity cards to the vehicle owners.

The gang then would remove the Global Positioning System in the car or disable its functioning and drive the car to Pune.

“There they created fake vehicle documents and sold the cars to locals there. They committed thefts of vehicles in Hyderabad, Pune, Goa and Maharashtra,” officials said.

