Hyderabad cops on the lookout for man posing as CMO official

Hyderabad: Serlingampally tahsildar Tirupathi Rao on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Gachibowli police stating that he received a call from a person claiming to be a senior official in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and wanted some personal work to be done.

In his complaint, Tirupathi Rao said on Monday afternoon an unknown person called on his mobile and introduced himself as a Principal Secretary in the CMO. Rao said the caller directed him to meet a person and also shared his number.

However, the tahsildar did not meet the person but instead asked him to come to his office. A few minutes later, the caller contacted Rao again and spoke to him rudely for not meeting the person. The tahsildar grew suspicious and contacted the Principal Secretary’s office and was shocked to learn that the official had not made any call. Based on the complaint, the police booked a case under Section 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and took up the investigation. Call data records were being verified to trace the caller.