Hyderabad cops rescue businessman from kidnappers

By | Published: 10:26 pm

Hyderabad: The Hayathnagar police have solved the kidnap case of a businessman reported in the city and rescued him from Bengaluru here on Tuesday.

The police also arrested six persons from Bengaluru for kidnapping him. A financial dispute is suspected to have led to the kidnap. The kidnapped person M Malyadri (50), a resident of Mohan Nagar in Kothapet and a native of Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, had migrated from Bengaluru and was running a micro finance business here since 2012.

The arrested persons were K V Vijaya Kumar, Mohana Rao, Ravi Chander, R Giri Prasad, Navaneeth Krishna and Prathap, all residents of Bengaluru.

According to police, Vijaya Kumar had invested Rs 5 lakh with Malyadri and took returns. Later, he invested Rs 3 lakh but Malyadri did not give returns. When Vijaya Kumar asked him to repay the chit money, Malyadri allegedly began evading him. Vijaya Kumar’s friend Mohana Rao had also invested in the business, but he too did not receive the returns. The duo plotted to kidnap Malyadri and recover the chit amount from him. They sought help of their friends.

On directions of Vijaya Kumar and Mohana Rao, their associates came to Hyderabad in a car on Sunday afternoon and kidnapped Malyadri from his workplace in Kuntloor village of Hayathnagar.

“They took him in the car to Bengaluru and confined him in a hotel and demanded to return their investments,” police said. Malyadri’s wife lodged a police complaint at the Hayathnagar police station, following which police examined surveillance camera footage, call data records and tower locations to trace the gang to Bengaluru.

