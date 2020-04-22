Hyderabad: Cops rescue cattle from fire, wins praise from DGP

By | Published: 1:46 pm 2:30 pm

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy on Wednesday appreciated two police constables Yadagiri and Ravinder Reddy who rescued a cow and two buffaloes from a fire that broke out in an open place filled with dry grass at Iskilla village in Ramannapet.

WellDone dear #ConstableOfficers Yadagiri & Ravinder Reddy.

Preparedness is all about making yourselves ready to act on, taking any risk/challenge instantaneously.

Spontaneity when added, you can serve more effectively & this can only be driven by an attitude called Caring’. https://t.co/iZmfC3V54G — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) April 22, 2020

The constables were on regular patrolling duty in their vehicle when they noticed the dry grass in flames. They immediately rushed to the spot and untied the cow and two buffaloes.

They drove away the animals from the spot and alerted the fire control room. On coming to know to about the initiative taken by the constables, the DGP appreciated them. “Well done constable officers Yadagiri and Ravinder Reddy. Preparedness is all about making yourselves ready to act on, taking any risk and challenge instantaneously,” he tweeted.

“Spontaneity when added, you can serve more effectively and this can only be driven by an attitude called caring,” he said.

