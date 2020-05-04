Hyderabad cops return over 34,000 seized bikes

By | Published: 8:13 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police have started returning bikes that were seized for lockdown violations back to the owners. So far, the police have released around 34,000 bikes.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the East Zone police had released 9,000 motorcycles, while the West Zone released 13,000 two-wheelers. The South Zone released around 8,000 bikes while the North Zone released 1,700 and the Central Zone, 2,200 bikes.

The bikes were seized by the police at checkposts and by police patrol parties after the owners were allegedly found violating lockdown norms. After registering cases, the bikes were shifted to the police stations and kept there till the owners deposited the registration certificate or driving licence as surety.

After the people complained that they were facing problems as their motorcycles were seized, the higher-ups who earlier said the vehicles will be handed over only after the lockdown ends, gave in and have now started releasing the bikes.

However, Anjani Kumar has warned of stringent action against persons who violate lockdown norms and asked people to remain indoors.

