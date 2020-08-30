Hyderabad cops start probe into sexual exploitation case

By | Published: 8:01 pm

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Central Crime Station of Hyderabad Police have started a full-fledged investigation into the sexual exploitation case reported at Punjagutta.

The police raided the office of a social organisation named in the complaint by the victim and are making efforts to nab one person Dollar Boy alias Raju. The victim told the police that Raju had blackmailed her all these years and sexually exploited her.

The Punjagutta police had booked a case on August 21 following the complaint made by the victim and later transferred it to the Central Crime Station. The CCS official had recorded the statement of the victim and questioned a few persons who were named in the FIR.

The CCS teams are making efforts to nab Raju so that they can get a clear picture of the allegations made against him and the remaining 142 persons by the victim.

