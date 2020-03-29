Hyderabad cops step up security near liquor shops 

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Hyderabad: Patrolling by city police was increased near liquor shops in the city on Sunday as tipplers in large numbers started gathering there amid rumours that these outlets will be opened for restricted hours.

The rumours that the wine shops will be opened for a few hours were circulated widely on social media on Saturday and despite officials describing them as fake news, tipplers on Sunday were seen making a beeline to liquor outlets in different areas.

At Malakpet, Falaknuma, Chikkadpally, Chaderghat, Mangalhat, Dhoolpet and some other parts of the city, people started flocking nearby liquor shops and hung around in front of the closed shutters.

Apprehensive of people attempting to break into these outlets, the police teams were seen chasing away the crowds. Nevertheless, they kept regrouping and continued to wait in vain. The cat and mouse game continued near some liquor outlets till late in the evening and as the lockdown hours approached, the police decided to act tough and dispersed them. The Telangana Wine Dealers Association had on Saturday asked the police to increase security near the liquor shops, fearing break-ins by miscreants into the shops. The State government had closed down the liquor shops as part of the lockdown that began on Monday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .