Hyderabad cops to launch child safety drive

Hyderabad: A special awareness campaign to educate parents on child safety will shortly be launched by the traffic police in Hyderabad. The move comes after several instances of negligence on part of parents while travelling with children on two-wheelers and in cars.

According to traffic police officials, several young lives were lost on the city roads due to the carelessness of parents and their failure to ensure the basic safety of children. “From next month, we will start special awareness campaigns to educate parents on child safety. Securing the children while travelling with them on two-wheelers is important, and we notice the parents are miserably failing on this front,” pointed out K Babu Rao, DCP (Traffic), Hyderabad.

In 2018, 119 children died in road accidents while 110 died in 2019 due to sheer negligence of parents. A higher number of fatalities were of those aged between 6 and 10 years.

Most of these children were killed after falling off the two-wheeler while riding pillion and being run over by a bus or a four-wheeler. Children return from school with heavy school bags after a tiring day. While riding back home, they are vulnerable to lose balance in case of sudden braking or at times, they doze off, Babu Rao said.

“We regularly undertake awareness campaigns at schools and public places. But now, we plan to take up a special campaign so that by next academic year, the parents are fully aware and purchase the necessary gear or make arrangements for safe travel of their children,” said Tajuddin Ahmed, Additional DCP (Traffic), Rachakonda.

M Vinod Kanumula, a chief functionary of the Indian Federation of Road Safety, said kids’ safety belts would help secure the children while riding on two-wheelers. “Similarly, the parents should also make children wear helmets on two-wheelers and seat belts in cars to ensure more safety,” he pointed out. He said while riding pillion on a two-wheeler, the risk of a child slipping and falling from a moving vehicle was high given the fact that there was little to hold on for balance.

