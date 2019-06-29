Hyderabad cops to push for carpooling, staggered timings

By | Published: 1:17 am

Hyderabad: With recent traffic snarls in the city’s IT corridor posing some serious challenges to the traffic police and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the official machinery has moved into crisis management mode.

Measures such as carpooling and staggered office timings are in the offing if the discussions at a convergence meeting here on Saturday were any indication.

With the heavy downpour bringing traffic to a standstill for about three hours in Madhapur, Hitec City and surrounding areas last Friday, the meeting, which was held at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, had top officials, including GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and representatives of the Water Board, electricity department and IT firms participating.

Carpooling by employees was discussed as a majority of them, estimated to be around 3 lakh, drive to work in cars, leading to major traffic blocks when it rains. Staggering office timings too were up for discussion since that could ease the congestion to some extent in rush hours.

Speaking at the meeting, Dana Kishore said the State government and the GHMC were focusing on the IT corridor and Cyberabad since these were areas that were growing at a fast pace. Representatives of IT firms have asked their employees to download the ‘My GHMC’ and Traffic Police mobile apps for traffic advisories during rains.

“We receive notifications on these apps whenever there is rain, based on which some can voluntarily decide to stay back in the office for some more time instead of about three lakh people coming out on the road at once leading to traffic jams,” they said.

The IT representatives said such heavy downpour and traffic issues were observed between 5-8 times in a year for the last three years.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter