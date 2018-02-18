Hyderabad cop’s touching gesture for old man on wheelchair

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Another constable of the Hyderabad City Police on Saturday won applause from many quarters after showing his humanitarian side.

Constable K Dhanraj of the Market Police Station, who was on duty as usual, saw a poor elderly man, apparently physically challenged and on a wheelchair. The man was struggling to get his wheelchair moving.

On close inspection, Dhanraj found that the wheelchair, after being hit by a vehicle, was damaged heavily and was not in a position to be moved, thus rendering the elderly man immobile and that too on the roadside.

Feeling pity, Dhanraj got a mechanic to repair the wheelchair and restored the elderly man’s mobility. His Good Samaritan act, which was shared on the social media accounts of the Hyderabad City Police, has won many hearts, with many pointing out that such humanitarian acts by many policemen in the city were going unnoticed.

It was recently that two Home Guards, Baba Khan and Chandan Singh, posted near Puranapul from the Bahadurpura Traffic Police Station, performed a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to save the life of an elderly man who collapsed on the road after suffering a cardiac arrest.