Hyderabad cops go tough on heavy vehicles violating norms

Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic police have registered 49,156 cases from January to August against heavy vehicles for entering the city beyond the permissible hours.

The traffic police had earlier banned the entry of heavy vehicles, including buses and trucks, in the city between 8 am and 10 pm every day. To ensure that this rule was adhered to, a series of meetings was organised with drivers and owners of water tankers, private buses and private travel agencies as well.

“The meetings covered various aspects of road safety and the need for curtailing the movement of heavy vehicles during busy hours in the city. After the meetings, we are strictly taking up enforcement and registering cases against heavy vehicles violating the rules,” DCP (Traffic) K Babu Rao said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said after strict enforcement, the number of road accidents in the city had come down by 10 per cent.

“The traffic police are also getting criminal cases registered against the drivers for endangering public safety and violating the notification of the Commissioner,” he said.

