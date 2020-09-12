Hyderabad: Cops trace, hand over 15 lost mobile phones to owners

The mobile phones which were traced and recovered were handed over to the owners by R Devendar, SHO, Falaknuma, at a programme held in the police station

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma police on Saturday traced and handed over 15 mobile phones lost by the owners during the last few weeks.

