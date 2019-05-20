Hyderabad: Cops vow to weed out this menace

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Once known as the hub of illicitly distilled liquor in the State capital, Dhoolpet was gradually cleaned of the menace and became popular for their idols of lord Ganesha and goddess Durga. Kites, ‘rakhis’ and their paraphernalia used during festivals followed, so did rehabilitation programmes.

But the clean image did not last for long. Marijuana is the buzzword in the dingy lanes of Dhoolpet now. Over the last couple of years, in spite of several arrests, many of the residents continue to sell marijuana in different forms.

The Prohibition and Excise Department has identified sale points in the area and increased surveillance after which several gang members, including women, were caught and marijuana seized from them.

Concerned over the growing sale of marijuana in Dhoolpet and its adjoining areas, the department is now adopting a multi-pronged strategy to control its sale. As part of the strategy, the department is not only enforcing provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against marijuana sellers but also educating buyers especially students about the ill-effects of substance and consequences that they would be facing for possessing narcotics.

“We have called more than 3,500 buyers and counseled them in the presence of their family members. We have cautioned them saying that if they were found to be possessing the substance second time, stringent action would be taken against them,” Dhoolpet Assistant Excise Superintendent K Naveen Kumar said.

The third strategy would be coordinating with allied agencies like Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to control the flow of the substance from the agency areas in Visakhapatnam and Odisha. “If needed, we can take the permission of senior officials from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to nab those supplying the contraband to sellers in Hyderabad,” he said.

Another official said the department would leave no stone unturned in controlling the sale of marijuana in the city and underscored the need for conducting a series of programmes to educate both buyers and sellers of marijuana. The flow of contraband should be contained like the drive that was carried out to control the flow of ID liquor, gambling and ‘matka’ across the State, he added.