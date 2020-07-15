Hyderabad: Couple attempts suicide, woman dies

By | Published: 11:56 am

Hyderabad: A woman, who allegedly attempted suicide along with her lover, died while he survived and is in a critical condition at a hotel in Medipally here on Tuesday midnight. A love failure is suspected to be the reason.

Sources said the couple identified as Ajay from Uppal and Shravani from Peerzadiguda allegedly consumed a poisonous substance.

The hotel staff who saw them unconscious rushed them to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared Shravani dead. Ajay, who works for an automobile showroom, is being treated.

On receiving information, the Medipally police reached the spot and booked a case.

