Hyderabad: Couple dupe investors promising ‘halal’ profits

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: A couple working with the Universal Islamic Research Centre (UIRC) in Malakpet allegedly duped several investors assuring to provide ‘halal’ profits.

The police registered a case and are on the lookout for the couple Bushra Begum and Siraj ur Rahman alias Ibrahim. The two reportedly lured several women assuring high ‘halal profits’ on their investment and believing them, several persons from Malakpet, Chaderghat, Chanchalguda and other areas invested money.

“The couple claimed that they are into gold business and high returns were guaranteed. They assured to double the amount in three months,” said Inspector Saidabad K Srinivas. Over a period of time, the accused allegedly collected over Rs 1.50 crore from the victims.

Trouble started after Bushra Begum stopped paying back the money collected from the investors and stated that she had deposited the amount in Heera Group of Companies. When word spread more and more investors started visiting their office and house, the couple locked the house and ran away.

On Thursday, the investors lodged a complaint with the police and two cases were registered. The Inspector said they would verify if Bushra and her husband had invested in Heera Group and would take action based on the preliminary probe. The accused had collected Rs 1 lakh from each victim and nearly 50 victims were reportedly duped by them.

