Hyderabad: Couple found hanging

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: A couple was found hanging from a tree on the Choudharigudem mandal outskirts of Pedda Elkicherla village in Shadnagar on Wednesday.

They were suspected to have committed suicide, police said.

According to Choudarigudem police station, the youngster identified as Mahesh, 21, was adopted by the minor girl’s parents when he was a child. Since then, he grew up in their house along with her.

However, Mahesh and the girl fell in love but the elders who recently learnt about their relationship opposed it and warned them to keep distance from each other, police said.

Officials said the duo went missing from the house on Tuesday. Following a complaint from the girl’s family, the Choudharigudem police booked a case of kidnap against Mahesh on Wednesday.

While the investigation was on, the couple was found hanging in the forest area in Mujahidpur.