Hyderabad: Couple found hanging in Chilkalguda

By | City Bureau | Published: 4:24 pm 4:26 pm

Hyderabad: A couple allegedly died by suicide at their house in Chilkalguda on Wednesday, reportedly due to family issues.

Venkatesh (32), who worked as a sub-engineer with the TSSPDCL Putlibowli office and his wife Bhargavi (28), who worked with the Postal department at Ambernagar in Chilkalguda had a three-month-old son. On Wednesday morning, when they did not come out of the house, Venkatesh’s parents, who stay nearby, checked and found Venkatesh hanging. They broke open the door and found Bhargavi also hanging in the bathroom, said A Varunkanth Reddy, Sub-inspector, Chilkalguda.

The baby was asleep in the bedroom in the house, he said, adding that the police did not find any suicide note in the house. The couple’s mobile phones have been taken for examination. The bodies were shifted autopsy and further investigation is on.

