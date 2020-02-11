Hyderabad: Couple found hanging in Vanasthalipuram, leave suicide note

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, the bodies of a husband and wife were found hanging in their residence at BN Reddy Nagar in Vanasthalipuram here on Tuesday evening. Police suspect the two were depressed over family problems and could have ended their lives.

D.Venkat Reddy (32), a private employee, and G.Nikitha Reddy (28), got married four years ago and had a two-year-old son. According to the police, Venkat Reddy left the child at his sister’s house in NGO’s Colony around 2 pm and returned home. The incident is suspect to have occurred after 4 pm.

“After returning, the couple is suspected to have committed suicide by hanging with dupattas from the same ceiling fan in their bedroom between 4 pm and 4.30 pm,” police said, adding that the incident came to light when Venkat Reddy’s relatives, who came to the house grew suspicious when there was no response from inside.

“They had latched the main door from inside. As there was no response from inside even after knocking repeatedly, the door was forcibly opened. They were found hanging,” police said.

The Vanasthalipuram police have found a suicide note written in a book, which said nobody was responsible for their death and that they did not want to live anymore. “The couple had signed the suicide note,” officials said.

The Vanasthalipuram police booked a case and are investigating. The bodies were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .