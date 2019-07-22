Hyderabad: Couple gets jail for grabbing property

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar sentenced a couple to undergo two years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them for threatening and occupying an elderly woman’s house here on Monday.

It was in 2015 that the couple Amit Kumar and Shobitha Lavanya trespassed into the house of the former’s mother Prema Kumari in Neredmet and started living there along with their children. With a malicious intention to grab the property, they got the house regularised on Amit Kumar’s name. They started harassing and threatening Prema Kumari and pressurising her to vacate the house. Based on a complaint, the Neredmet police booked a case and subsequently arrested the couple.

