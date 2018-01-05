Hyderabad court dismisses plea on ghazal singer’s custody

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: A local court here on Thursday dismissed the petition seeking four-day police custody of noted ghazal singer Kesiraju Srinivas, who was arrested three days ago.

The Punjagutta police had arrested Srinivas based on a complaint lodged by a 29-year-old woman alleging that she was being harassed by him for the past two months. The victim was working as a radio jockey for a web radio site (www.Aalayavani.com) which broadcasts devotional programmes for which Srinivas was the brand ambassador.

An official said the court dismissed the petition citing that the police had already collected video evidence in which Srinivas was allegedly seen with the victim. “We are going for an appeal in the sessions court challenging the lower court’s order dismissing the police custody petition,” he said.

It is learnt that the bail petition filed by Srinivas’ advocate is expected to come up for hearing in Nampally court on Friday.