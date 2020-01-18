Hyderabad: Court staff in ACB net

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: A bailiff in the Kukatpally Court Complex along with a field assistant, was caught by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) at his office on Saturday afternoon, while allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

Bailiff S Madan Mohan picked the amount with his fingernails from the complainant K Venkata Srinivas of Nizampet and kept it in his handkerchief. He later handed over the amount to field assistant Ramagalla Isaac Arun Kumar in the court complex.

Mohan demanded the amount to implement court orders to evict the tenant by breaking open the lock of the premises pertaining to the complainant and to hand over the copy of the ‘panchanama’.

The ACB officials recovered the bribe amount from Kumar and produced both Mohan and Kumar before the special court for ACB cases after which the court remanded them in judicial custody.

