Hyderabad: Covid-19 control room a saviour in emergency

Hyderabad: Emergency calls received at the Cyberabad Coronavirus Control Room are being entertained and solved on a priority basis.

In view of a large number of public grievances on various issues during the lockdown in Cyberabad coming in from various sectors, to streamline the operational mechanism of the Cyberabad Police, a dedicated Control Room was established at the Commissionerate.

On Wednesday, a 65-year-old person from Pragathi Nagar called the control room informing that his wife, a cancer patient undergoing treatment, was awaiting her medicines. The police coordinated the issue and soon enough, Bhuvaneshwari medical agencies from Lakdi-ka-pul sent her medicines through their salesman, who was guided by the police to the elderly couple.

Likewise, a diabetic patient with cardiac problems from Madinaguda of Miyapur called and requested for medicines for April as the stock was done. The police made sure he was supplied with the required medicines.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the police department was working round the clock during the trying times and urged the public to use the Dial-100 facility in case of emergency or delay of ambulances during the lockdown.

“The control room will function round the clock throughout the lockdown. Public can raise all grievances related to various issues during this period. Violation of home quarantine norms, social distancing, violation of lockdown orders, emergency issues, problems in essential services procurement in Cyberabad may also be reported,” Sajjanar said.

The control room can be reached on 9490617440, 9490617431 or via WhatsApp on the same numbers and by email ([email protected]) as well.

