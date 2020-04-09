Hyderabad: Covid puts CISF personnel on edge

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here are on the edge with 12 of their colleagues at the Mumbai airport testing positive for Covid-19 a few days ago.

Airports were the among the first public spaces where precautions against the pandemic began, with the Airport Health Organisation (APHO) on January 20 asking all the staff posted at the RGIA to wear masks and hand gloves while on duty. For the first five days from January 20, the APHO provided masks and gloves to the staff.

Later, the department heads started supplying safety kits to staff even as commercial operations, barring cargo services, were suspended by the Central government at all airports to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Personnel of the CISF and Immigration along with the staff from other wings did not develop any symptoms due to precautionary measures taken since January,” Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) Senior Regional Director Dr Anuradha Medoju said.

As many as 300 CISF personnel are providing security at RGIA. They are posted at different areas at the airport including the terminal and check both international and domestic passengers using hand-held and door-frame metal detectors.

A CISF official said specific instructions were issued to unit heads at all airports to comply with the norms prescribed by the Central government and take necessary precautions accordingly.

“As our men check the passengers, we have asked them to follow safety guidelines in the wake of outbreak of the virus,” the official said. After the 12 personnel tested positive in Mumbai, instructions were issued to the staff advising them to be more cautious.

“We asked the staff to sanitise security-related equipment before reporting for duty,” the official said, adding that the 12 members were kept under quarantine with the help of the health department in Mumbai.

The entire premises where they used to attend duty every day was also sanitised. Those who worked with them were also checked before being shifted to isolation, he said.

