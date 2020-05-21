Hyderabad: Covid survivor complains about missing husband

By | Published: 7:19 pm

Hyderabad: A woman from Vanasthalipuram, Allampally Madhavi, who had recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from Gandhi Hospital, on Wednesday approached authorities claiming her 42-year-old husband Madhusudhan, who also tested positive for coronavirus, was missing.

Madhavi alleged that the doctors at the hospital were not providing enough information about her husband. On Wednesday evening, she took to social media platform Twitter and tagged IT Minister, KT Rama Rao, seeking help in finding her husband.

Madhavi, who has two daughters, alleged that the hospital authorities were not giving clear information about his health status. “When I contacted hospitals authorities, they said that he is on ventilator but provided no further information,” she said.

However, Health Minister, Eatala Rajender on Thursday clarified that Madhusudhan had tested positive for coronavirus and died on May 1 while his father Eashwaraiah tested positive on April 29 and died on April 30 at Gandhi Hospital. Later, the health officials conducted coronavirus tests on Madhusudhan’s wife Madhavi, who also tested positive and was admitted to Gandhi Hospital.

“Fearing that Madhavi’s health condition will further deteriorate on learning that her husband has died, close relatives of the family urged Gandhi Hospital doctors not to disclose the news to Madhavi. Based on the requests of the family relatives, the Gandhi Hospital doctors handed over Madhusudhan’s body to the police who later roped in GHMC staff to perform the last rites,” Rajender said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .