Hyderabad: CP Anjani Kumar decorated with Kalam Award

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar, was presented Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award 2019 for ‘Excellence in Police Administration’ by Deshabhimani Charitable Society at New Delhi.

The award, which was presented at a function held here on Saturday, is given every year in 23 different categories including health, primary education, art and creation, poetry and literature and police administration among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the Telangana police and Hyderabad Police were following the best policing practices adopted world across. He said ‘citizen centric’ policing was being done in Hyderabad and new technological initiatives were taken up.

