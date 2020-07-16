Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar felicitates 62 cops who beat Covid

By | Published: 7:06 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday felicitated 62 policemen working with the City Armed Reserve who successfully recovered from Covid-19 and reported back to duty. The Commissioner said compared to other major cities, Covid-19 cases were less in Hyderabad.

“The city police have been fighting the coronavirus round the clock for public safety since March. I appreciate the dedication of the police personnel of the City Armed Reserve who play a crucial role in policing,” he said.

