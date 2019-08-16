Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar reviews conviction percentage

By | Published: 1:17 am

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday held a review meeting with all Station House Officers and Additional/ Detective Inspectors of West Zone.

The Commissioner reviewed the investigations pertaining to conviction percentage in 2019, annual confidential reports, Preventive Detection Act, attacks on hospitals and doctors, revenge murders, appeals filed in various acquittal cases, new history sheets, NBWs execution, pending Test Identification parades and installation of closed circuit cameras.

All inspectors working in the West Zone police stations attended the meeting in which DCP (West) AR Srinivas was also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter