Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar suspends two constables over misconduct

By | Published: 7:45 pm

Hyderabad: Two constables of Afzalgung police station were placed under suspension by Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar for indulging in act of grave misconduct. The Station House Officer of the Afzalgunj police station was issued a charge memo for poor supervision and control over his subordinates.

A video of the two constables, D Pancha Mukesh and B Suresh collecting money from an auto rickshaw driver went viral on social media on Sunday. The video was shot by some persons at MJ Market and shared on social media platforms.

In the video, both the constables are seen stopping the auto rickshaw and taking money from the driver though the driver was reportedly engaged for supplying essential commodities.

Soon after the video went viral, the Commissioner ordered an enquiry and following a report placed the two constables under suspension.

