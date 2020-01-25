Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar wins national award

By | Published: 9:53 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar received the national award for Best Security Practices from President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Saturday. The award is part of the Best Election Practices 2019 awards given out by the Election Commission of India.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday awarded the President’s Police Medal (PPM) to the Additional Director-General of Police (Personnel) and the former Telangana Intelligence Chief B Shivadhar Reddy on the occasion of Republic Day. Apart from Reddy, 12 other police personnel got the Indian Police Medals (IPM). Other medal recipients include former Director of Prohibition and Excise department Akun Sabharwal, who is on central deputation, Adilabad second battalion Commandant R Venu Gopal, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Mohammed Iqbal Siddiqui, Beechpally 10th battalion Additional Commandant P Satyanarayana, Nizamabad Task Force Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) D Pratap, Khammam Town ACP Ghanta Venkat Rao, Nalgonda Deputy Superintendent of Police (V&G) Sama Jayaram, Telangana State Special Police 8th battalion Reserve Inspector S Ravindranath, Warangal Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) K. Sudhakar,

Telangana State Police Academy ASI M Nagalakshmi, Shamshabad Special Operations Team ASI R Anthi Reddy and Greyhounds senior commando D Ramesh Babu.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .