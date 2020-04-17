Hyderabad CP distributes groceries to needy

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday distributed groceries and supplies to around 200 families in the Rasoolpura slum here. The donation was made with the help of a philanthropist. The ration kit included rice, wheat flour, sugar and other essential commodities. Anjani Kumar said the City Police was doing its bit in connecting donors and needy persons to ensure no one was left hungry in the State.

Later in the day, the Commissioner along with Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda distributed fruit juice bottles to policemen at various places in the city. The actor along with the Commissioner also went around the Ameerpet area and interacted with police personnel at the checkposts set up by the police.

Also read Telangana DGP warns of strict action on those attacking medical personnel

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .