Hyderabad CP emphasises need of social distancing at Monda Market

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday inspected the Monda Market in Secunderabad and asked officials to ensure that visitors strictly follow social distancing norms at the market.

The Commissioner interacted with the vendors at the market and advised them to take precautionary measures and adhere to social distancing norms at the market.

He said the City Police were going tough on violators of the lockdown and that cases were being registered against persons who are not following the rules of the lockdown.

Anjani Kumar asked the citizens to cooperate with the police.

