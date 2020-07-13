Hyderabad CP felicitates cops who beat Covid

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: Thirty-four policemen working with the Hyderabad Traffic Police, who successfully recovered from Covid-19 and returned to duty, were felicitated by City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar here on Monday.

Anjani Kumar, congratulating them, said the policemen exhibited exceptional courage and followed treatment rules strictly to defeat Covid-19.

“Many policemen of the Hyderabad City Police have successfully recovered from Covid-19 and rejoined duty. There is no need to panic, but you have to be careful,” he said. The Commissioner said the role of the police department in these dire situations was commendable.

“The police personnel have played a key role during the lockdown in containment zones and also during evacuation of migrant workers,” he added.

