Hyderabad CP felicitates doctors

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Wednesday felicitated the doctors of the Government Hospital King Koti to acknowledge their service and hard work in the fight against Covid-19. Speaking on the occasion Anjani Kumar said the doctors were working round the clock to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and their work needs to be appreciated by one and all. He asked the public to cooperate with the police department and the healthcare workers to win the battle against the Covid-19.

