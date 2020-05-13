Hyderabad CP hands over 250 grocery kits

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar along with West Zone DCP A R Srinivas distributed grocery kits to 250 needy persons at Dattatreya Colony in Asifnagar here on Wednesday.

The distribution drive was organised by D V Raju, a social worker.

Anjani Kumar said that many donors in the city were coming forward to help people in need during these hard times. “In the last eight to nine weeks, many poor families have been benefited by these food drives,” he said.

Urging citizens to strictly follow lockdown rules and physical distance norms, the Commissioner said, “We should wear masks, whenever we step out of the houses”. “Our police constables and senior officers are all working tirelessly for the last two months for the safety of the citizens,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .