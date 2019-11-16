Hyderabad CP issues prohibitory orders ahead of ‘bus roko’

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: In the wake of the TSRTC JAC ‘bus roko’ call on Saturday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar issued prohibitory orders for around 500 m of each of the bus depots and at the Bus Bhavan. This means, no gathering of more than four persons, with an intention of stopping buses, will be permitted at these places.

