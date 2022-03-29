Hyderabad CP pays tributes to Umesh Chandra

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand paid floral tributes and garlanded the statue of slain IPS officer Umesh Chandra on his birthday on Tuesday.

Umesh Chandra, a 1991 batch IPS officer, was assassinated on September 4, 1999 by Naxalites. Anand recalled the contributions of Umesh Chandra in controlling the Naxal movement in the 90s.

“I had close association with him in Hyderabad Public School, Nizam College and Osmania University. He was my senior by two years and I took his help while preparing for civil services,” he said.

Later, he met the parents of Umesh Chandra, and applauded the efforts of the family members who formed a trust and were doing various social activities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .