Hyderabad CP releases Police Diary, calendar

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police VV Srinivasa Rao on Friday released the Police Officers Association, Hyderabad City diary- 2018 at the Traffic Police Stall at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally here.

The Commissioner congratulated N Shankar Reddy, Association president and the association members for bringing out the diary and calendar with information required for police personnel and appreciated their efforts in attending to the welfare activities of the police and requested them to continue the good work in 2018.