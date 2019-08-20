Hyderabad CP reviews traffic diversion at BRKR building

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar along with Traffic police officials reviewed recently imposed traffic diversion arrangements around the BRKR building.

The City Traffic police have blocked the road in front of the BRKR building after the Secretariat was shifted to the building a few weeks ago. The traffic diversions were necessitated as part of the security measures required for the high security government office and the traffic movement into the premises.

