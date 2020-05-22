Hyderabad CP visits old city ahead of Eid

By | Published: 6:07 pm

Hyderabad: Ahead of Ramzan festival, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar visited the historic Mecca Masjid and the surroundings in the old city here on Friday afternoon.

Accompanied by senior police officials, he first inspected Mecca Masjid and inquired with authorities about the security arrangements. The officials later inspected other places including Charminar and interacted with the security forces deployed in the old city for bandobast.

The Commissioner urged the citizens to celebrate ‘Eid’ with their family members by staying at home and as per the instructions of the religious heads.

