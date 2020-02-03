Hyderabad: Credai property show draws 55,000 visitors

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: The three-day property show conducted by industry body Credai Hyderabad at Hitex concluded on Sunday. About 55,000 visitors have explored the properties that were showcased.

The Credai property show was larger this year and reflecting the rising stature and brand of Hyderabad. The property show displayed over 15,000 projects including integrated townships, apartment complexes, gated communities, villas, green buildings along with financial institutions and suppliers. The event also witnessed a series of panel discussions on a range of topics including the outlook of real estate sector in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion P Rama Krishna Rao, president, Credai Hyderabad said, “This has been the best Credai property show. We are happy with the response and the kind of inquiries received. Hyderabad has seen rapid urbanisation with Hyderabad Metropolitan Region offering the best quality of living among cities in India.”

This property show has helped many prospective buyers in exploring projects by prominent developers in the city under one roof. “We hope the customers will make the decision to purchase the property of their choice before the prices increase,” he said.

V Rajasekhar Reddy, general secretary, Credai, Hyderabad, said, “We had deliberations with bureaucrats, industry experts and domain specialists who also emphasised the rising stature of the city. Hyderabad has emerged as one of the best performing residential real estate destinations in India. We are hopeful that the city will witness a significant demand for housing in the coming few years,” he said.

Credai Hyderabad vice-presidents CG Murali Mohan, Kacham Rajeshwar, Venu Vinod, N Jaideep Reddy, joint secretaries Kothapalli Rambabu and Shivraj Thakur, treasurer Aditya Gowra, Credai Telangana president Ch Ramchandra Reddy and its president elect D Muralikrishna Reddy also attended.

