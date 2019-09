Hyderabad Cricket Association announces U-19 probables teams 

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) on Wednesday released the list of under-19 probables for the BCCI Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2019 which starts on October 1. The five HCA teams will play against each other starting from September 20.

HCA Red: P Nitish Reddy (C), Syed Askari, Harshavardhan Reddy, Ishan Sharma, BS Sarang, Aditya Mangat, Sarthak Bharadwaj, Vinay Yadav, K Sai Purnanand Rao, Rakshann Readdi, Amit Kumar Singh, Vishal Singh, Paras Raj, Pruthvi Reddy, G Sadhan.

HCA Blue: A Vaishnav Reddy, M Pratyush, Prateek Reddy, Koushik Reddy, Raghavendra Satwik, Aman Rao, Chandu, M Ruthvik Yadav, Sahendra Mallu,

Ankit Reddy, Ilyaan Sathani, Gaurav Thakur, Pranay Kumar, Shubham Bist, Md Saqlain.

HCA Orange: Rishiket Sisodia (C), P Gaurav Reddy, Shashank Lokesh, K Aryan Krishna, S Venkat Karthik, Zafar Ullah Khan, T Tirupathi, Mayank Gupta, P Raghava, Aabid, Lokesh, Abhinav C Tej, Venkat Chaitanya, Shahzeb Khan, Kamal Sawariya.

HCA Yellow: Divesh Singh (C), Owais A Wahed, B Revant, S Balaji Reddy, Vivek Singh, P Shiva, S Vaishnav Reddy, S Nikhil, K Vamshi Krishna, Aswadh Rajiv, Md Abdul Adnan, B Punnaiah, Dheeraj Goud, YogenderSingh, A Rahul Reddy.

HCA Green: Harshavardhan Singh (C), TVS Narayana, Akash Yadav, Jaidev Goud, Dheyay Rahul Paun, Pranav Varma, A Dheeraj Vishal, Swamy Naidu, Priyanshu Jain, Aditya Subramaniam, Md Khaja, Adnan Ahmed, Aditya Chib, Neel Chakravarthy, Varun Vinod.

Matches: Sep 20: HCA Red vs Yellow, HCA Blue vs Orange; Sep 23: HCA Red vs Blue, HCA Green vs Yellow; Sep 24: HCA Red vs Green, HCA Orange vs Yellow; Sep 25: HCA Orange vs Green, HCA Yellow vs Blue; Sep 26: HCA Orange vs Red, HCA Blue vs Green.

