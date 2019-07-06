Hyderabad: Cricket betting racket busted

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (North) caught four persons who were organizing cricket betting in a lodge at SD Road in Secunderabad on Saturday. The police seized Rs 26,600, a television and five mobile phones from them.

Acting on a tip off, the team raided Padmini Lodge at Clock Tower and apprehended S Shiva Kumar (24), K Sai Kumar (30), P Rajesh (21) and K Bharadwaj (25), all residents of Secunderabad.

“The gang was organizing online cricket betting through mobile phone based applications and collecting money from punters,” Task Force DCP P Radha Kishan Rao said. The suspects were handed over to Market police station for further action.