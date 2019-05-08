Hyderabad: Cricket betting racket busted, three held

By | Published: 1:27 am

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team raided a hotel at Langer Houz where a cricket betting racket was being organised and caught three persons. The police seized Rs 32,000 cash, four mobile phones and other materials from the place.

Acting on a tip-off, the team raided Hotel Dove located at Langer Houz and caught P Mallesh, 25, P Naresh, 25 and B Mallikarjun, 35, all resident of Karwan. The gang was collecting money from punters from different parts of the city towards bets on the IPL matches being played in Chennai. They had rented a room in Hotel Dove and were organising the betting, said DCP Task Force P Radha Kishan Rao. The suspects along with the property were handed over to Langar Houz police for further action.