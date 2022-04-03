Hyderabad: Cricket betting racket busted

Hyderabad: Two persons who were allegedly organising cricket betting were arrested and Rs. 2,000 cash and two mobile phones were seized from them by the Chilkalguda police.

The arrested persons are identified as Mohd Rizwanuddin and Shaik Ibrahim, both residents of Chilkalguda.

According to the police, the duo were organising cricket betting on the IPL T20 cricket matches and collecting money from the punters. On information a raid was conducted and they were nabbed.

A case is booked against them.

